New data suggests a much stronger tornado struck Grant county

The National Weather Service has updated their recent survey of a tornado that touched down in Grant County after causing damage in Wells and Blackford counties.

This supercell thunderstorm merged with several other storms and had multiple vortices. The NWS says this merger caused the storm to change direction before striking a Grant County Diary farm. The NWS states in the survey the storm caused major damage which is consistent with EF-3 damage with estimated winds of up to 150 mph.

The tornado moved on to cause major damage to a transmission tower one mile away from the dairy farm. This damage was caused by winds of up to 140 mph according to the NWS survey teams findings.

Numerous trees were uprooted along the path of this large tornado and several cows were killed at the dairy farm.