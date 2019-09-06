New data center coming to southeast Fort Wayne

What used to be an old Target building in former Southtown Mall has a new purpose.

Lifeline Data Centers held an open house to showcase its new facility on South Anthony Boulevard. The Indiana based company is designed to keep businesses data safe from any harm.

“In today’s world we basically keep the cloud running and secure,” Co-owner and president of Lifeline Data Centers Alex Carroll said.

The building is more than 84 thousand square feet and will be able to store hundreds of thousands of data for businesses. It will also be a secure site. Concrete barriers surround the property, along with reinforced walls that protect the building and for those looking to enter the property they must first pass a background check.

Lifeline Data Centers are accepting new clients and plan to have their new facility open by January.