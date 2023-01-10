FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tippman Properties currently rents office space in one of Fort Wayne’s most iconic buildings: Lincoln Bank Tower.

However, they have their eyes on a new venture, a large corporate campus on North Clinton Street that includes areas for mixed-use.

The 27.32-acre lot had its rezoning approved at Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting by a 8-0-1 vote, with Councilman Russ Jehl being the only one to abstain.

Now, with City Council on board with changes for the land, a more significant effort can be put toward development.

Drawing of the proposed ‘North Clinton Campus’

Documents show 11 lots of land, each just about one acre in size, that will be zoned for mixed-use, including three properties on the north side of North Clinton Street and three south of it.

The plan for the site also currently includes a 38,400-square-foot corporate office, 27,500-square-foot research and development building and a 30,000-square-foot warehouse.

Tippman Properties sent WANE 15 a statement about the potential development: