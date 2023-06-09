An application has been submitted to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission to open a convenience store at this location on West State Boulevard.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fishers businessman submitted an application to open a convenience store on West State Boulevard in a commercial district filled with many fast food choices.

Jujhar Singh, whose family operates a trucking business, said the convenience store, proposed for a pillared, neoclassical brick building at 1020 W. State Boulevard, will carry what is usually expected to be sold at such a store.

The location is across from the Kroger grocery store on West State Boulevard and within easy walking distance to the Speedway gas station on Sherman Boulevard that has a convenience store. Other commercial establishments include a Pizza Hut, Arby’s, Dairy Queen, Circle K gas station with convenience store and a Belmont Liquors located in the same strip mall as Kroger’s.

“We’re going to apply for the permit, but let’s see how it goes,” Singh said in a phone conversation this week. “We need to open a business. Fort Wayne is a pretty nice city.” He hopes to get a license to carry liquor.

The one-story building was built in 1950, has nearly 3,000 square feet and 19 parking spaces, according to online records. Prior owners include the Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union, City Utilities Federal Credit Union and National Life & Accident Insurance Company.

Singh and others in his family trucking business are seeking a rezoning from multi-family (R3) to commercial. Singh’s application indicates he wasn’t aware he needed the zoning change.

“Within recent history, the property has been used for commercial purposes as a credit union. Petitioner purchased the property under the erroneous belief that a convenience store was permissible in the location where the real estate is located. The property was marketed as commercial property, was being used for commercial purposes and is located in an area with other commercial establishments,” the application states.

The application should be on the agenda for the Fort Wayne Plan Commission’s July 10 public hearing.