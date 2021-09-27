New contract between teachers and FWCS could see increase in wages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Teachers could soon see an increase in pay at Fort Wayne Community Schools.

During Monday night school board meeting, Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) and Fort Wayne Education Association (FWEA), which represents teachers, reached a tentative two-year agreement.

The proposed contract, goes from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023 and includes the following;

A 4 percent increase to the salary schedule in each of the two years.

During the 2020-21 school year, the salary range for teachers was $40,679 to $71,496. That will increase to $42,306 to $74,356 this year. In 2022-23, the range will be $43,998 to $77,330.

Increased curriculum development and professional learning rates.

Continuing to compensate teachers for additional classroom coverage to help manage the substitute teacher shortage.

Increased stipends for cocurricular and athletic positions.

Addition of new cocurricular positions: eSports Champions Together (Special Olympics) Special assignment orchestra and jazz directors Student-athlete advisors Assistant directors for vocal music and show choir Assistant dance coach Middle school team leaders Middle school theater, orchestra and dance directors Elementary flag football



The full tentative contract can be found on the FWCS website.

Public comment on the proposal will be taken at the Oct. 25, 2021, meeting of the FWCS Board of School Trustees.