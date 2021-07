A new concert series at Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne kicks off Wednesday night. The Muddy River Concert Series will be seven different nights in July, August and September.

Put on by Riverfront Fort Wayne, each night will have a different style of music, food and outdoor games. The live music will start at 5:30 p.m., but food will be ready for purchase starting at 5 p.m.

