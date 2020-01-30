‘New Concept’ grocery store planned in area of Fort Wayne food desert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Residents of Fort Wayne’s south side may have a new place to shop for groceries this March. The Utopian Community Grocery will be located at 608 Oxford Street in an area that has been called a “food desert” because of the lack of availability of nutritious and affordable food.

“We not only want to provide food options for our neighborhood, but also healthy food options,” commented Ty Simmons, the founder of Utopian Community Grocery in a press release. “There is a real need to have healthy food options available, and through our network we can provide them and help save people money at the same time.”

According to the news release, Utopian Community Grocery will use a network of local and regional farmers, suppliers and distributors as a means to have fresh produce available year-round.

Residents can learn about the grocery store at two upcoming open houses scheduled from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on February 15 and February 29.

The grocery will offer memberships which start at $5.00 a month, however a membership won’t be required to shop there.

“With the monthly fee, our members will immediately start to receive discounts that will more than pay for it,” said Simmons. “Pending on the membership level, our discounts range from 10% to as much as 30% off purchases.”

Utopian Community Grocery will be giving away $500 worth of food at their open house to one lucky winner. Other prizes will be given away and there will be catered food from Elijah’s Restaurant and Bakery.