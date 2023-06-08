FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wayne Manufacturing of Fort Wayne is now under Hoffmann Family of Companies (HF Companies), which is hoping to increase employment.

Founded in 1963, Wayne Manufacturing produces 130+ products for the auto industry. Current clients include Dana, American Axle, Bilstein and Toyota Industrial Equipment. Their parts are in vehicles such as Ford Ranger, Ram Heavy Duty, Nissan Frontier and more.

HF Companies stated in a release that all existing staff and management will continue through the transition. In a follow-up, they stated how as HF Companies invests and expands Wayne Manufacturing; more jobs will become available.