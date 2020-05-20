New clue uncovered in rumored Trader Joe’s location in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More proof of a potential Summit City location of Trader Joe’s has been revealed in the project’s permitting process. A permit has been issued for a sign that reads ‘TRADER JOE’S.’

A permit application filed in the city’s Department of Planning Services for a Trader Joe’s sign was approved for 4110 W. Jefferson Blvd., matching an address in the shopping center where construction has been happening through the spring months. The work has been happening between DeBrand Fine Chocolates and Panera Bread, each of which share the same address as the one listed on the permit.

The permit describes two signs – one 3 feet tall on the south side of the building and another 2 1/2 feet tall – to be hung on a west side wall. They both read ‘TRADER JOE’S.’

The permit details also reveal an estimated completion date of Sept. 16 for the project.

A building permit posted at the site also indicates the building type is a “GROCERY STORE.”

Rumors have been spreading for months about a potential Trader Joe’s store moving into Jefferson Pointe. Back in March, the company’s marketing director confirmed the company was interested in Fort Wayne, but wouldn’t say the exact location.

Also in March, a representative from Jefferson Pointe told WANE 15 the shopping center’s owning company RED Development does not comment on future tenants, but alluded to several announcements coming in the months ahead.

Calls made to both Trader Joe’s and RED Development this week went unreturned.