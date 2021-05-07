New classroom reading corner honors life of former ‘professional’ volunteer at Kids Kampus

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Pathfinder Services held a dedication ceremony for Greta’s Reading Corner Friday morning at Kids Kampus to honor the life of a former decades-long volunteer.

Greta Schenkel (Photo courtesy of Pathfinder Services)

Greta Schenkel was 3-years-old when she attended Village School in a pre-school class for children with disabilities, Pathfinder Services said. Schenkel continued to be involved in and served by Pathfinder Services until she passed away at the age of 47 this past August.

One of Schenkel’s greatest loves was being a ‘professional’ volunteer at Kids Kampus. During her 20+ years of volunteering, she would sit on the floor with the kids and read to them every day.

“They paid attention and I think she really appreciated that. She felt needed and wanted, which was not the norm for people with disabilities at that time. She knew that she was doing something good,” said Sally Schenkel, Greta’s mother.

Following Greta’s death, memorials came in to Pathfinder Services in her honor including “Greta’s Reading Corner” in each of the 15 classrooms on the campus. Each room now has child-sized furniture, a bookshelf and a plaque in honor of Greta in one corner of the room.

Kent and Sally Schenkel speak to children in class at Kids Kampus (Photo courtesy of Pathfinder Services)

“As soon as we set up the furniture in Greta’s Reading Corner in the classrooms, the kids immediately gravitated to it because they loved that things were their size,” says Elizabeth Hire, Kids Kampus Administrator. “We are so grateful for the donations and thrilled that we can honor Greta in such a meaningful way.”

Greta’s parents, Kent and Sally Schenkel, also donated a very special book to each room during the dedication. The book is titled “To Let You No: Its Okay to be Different” and was written by Sally about Greta’s life.

“Our family is so thankful to everyone who helped create this beautiful tribute,” Sally Schenkel said. “Greta would be so happy!”