New class of CASA volunteers sworn-in

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Magistrate Lori Morgan presided over a swearing-in ceremony Friday for a new class of CASA volunteers who recently completed a six week/30 hour training program.

CASA, short for Court Appointed Special Advocates, helps make a difference in the lives of kids in Allen County who have entered the child welfare system as the result of their caregivers’ substance abuse, unstable housing, domestic violence, and mental health concerns.

The new volunteers will join a team of more than 100 advocates who provide a voice for children involved in child abuse and neglect cases. They are involved in making recommendations to the court regarding placement of children and services to help both children and parents.

Anyone interested in becoming an advocate for children should contact Adelyn Bhuiya, Volunteer Recruitment Specialist, at (260) 449-7190.