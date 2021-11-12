New chef-driven restaurant opening on The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new upscale urban bar and restaurant is opening on the landing.

Marquee at the Landing is a chef-driven restaurant that uses locally sourced products. The restaurant held a mock opening on Friday with an official opening happening on Monday.

The restaurant offers craft cocktails, including some seasonal drink, along with a wide variety of menu options serving creative dishes that update on a seasonal basis.

All the beef and chicken they serve is locally sourced. The Marquee also has a greenhouse to grow vegetables for the menu.

“It’s an upbeat atmosphere. It’s not going to be a normal quiet environment, we like to feel a pulse. Like to have some energy going. I wouldn’t be surprised if you came in and saw the staff kind of having their heads bobbing. But also its going to be very colorful and its very classy,” said Matt Brown, general manager.

Marquee at the Landing will be open six days a week for dinner.