FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new champion was crowned Monday night at the Three Rivers Waiter Waitress Contest. “Conner’s Corkscrews” won the competition against 18 other teams.

Not only did they win a plaque, but they also took home $450 and bragging rights. Conner’s Rockstars have one before, but this is a first year win for the Conner’s Corkscrews… taking the lead by just a one second difference.

Here’s how it worked.

Organizers put together an obstacle course around a simulated dining room. Teams had to avoid dropping or spilling anything – with style points for theatrics and humor. The top three teams won cash.

New this year, ESPN was there to cover the event. Kelly Renne, VP of Operations & Tech at ESPN, said they cover all kinds of wacky and crazy events.

“This was really really fun, I mean, you know, we had seen a little bit of video on YouTube so we had a little bit of an idea, but the fact that they had this huge crowd out here that everybody was cheering each other on it was you know, that was really fun,” Renne said.

“Bj’s Bazooka’s” came in third place, and the “Deck Heads” came in second place.