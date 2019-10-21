New CEO named for Lutheran Hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Brady Dubois will become Lutheran Hospital’s new chief executive officer on Dec. 4.

According to a news release from Lutheran Health Network, Dubois comes to Lutheran Hospital from his position as president of Mosaic Life Care Medical Centers, a health care system based in St. Joseph, Mo. During his time at Mosaic Life Care, the organization expanded to four wholly owned hospitals, providing coverage to 21 counties in northwest Missouri, southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Kansas. From 2007 until he joined Mosaic Life Care in 2016, Dubois held executive leadership positions in hospitals and healthcare systems across the country. He also served as a Medical Service Corps officer for the U.S. Navy from May 2000-2007, where he oversaw several high-level initiatives within the continental United States, internationally and in deployed environments. It was during this time that his personal philosophy of “Mission First, People Always” was formed. He began his career as a recreational therapist at DeTar Health System in Victoria, Texas.

“Brady’s experience and leadership style are the perfect fit for Lutheran Hospital and I’m confident that he will work with the team to take our flagship to the next level, with a focus on quality, safety and the patient experience. We are blessed to add Brady to the senior executive leadership team,” said Mark Medley, FACHE, regional president and chief executive officer, Lutheran Health Network.

“I look forward to the opportunity to serve at Lutheran Hospital,” said Dubois. “It comes down to patient care – we must excel at delivering care at the bedside with a concentration on outcomes, continuous measurement and improvement.”

Dubois is a Texas native and roots for the Houston Astros. He graduated magna cum laude from Southwest Texas State University with a bachelor’s degree in Recreation Administration. He received his master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Houston-Victoria.