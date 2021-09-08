New center helps older adults meet health care needs in the community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana (AIHS) has announced that its new PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) Center has opened.

PACE programs coordinate and provide all needed preventive, primary, acute and long-term care services so participants can continue living in the community. AIHS. The former AIHS headquarters at 2927 Lake Ave have been remodeled into the PACE Center and have been approved by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the State of Indiana for operation.

This new location marks the fifth PACE Center in Indiana. A partnership between AIHS and Parkview Health has allowed PACE participants to receive the “best in clinical and social care in our region.”

The program helps people 55 years of age or older meet their health care needs in the community instead of needing to go to a nursing home or other care facility. Through the Interdisciplinary Team, AIHS said PACE programs provide care across clinical and social settings and even include prescriptions, transportation and meals. Care and services can be provided in the home, the community or at the PACE center.

“We are honored to be able to offer an innovative model of integrated care to area residents. The PACE program allows peace of mind to families and seniors, especially those with significant care needs by offering the entire continuum of care and services to seniors while maintaining their independence in their

home for as long as possible,” said Connie Benton Wolfe, AIHS President & CEO.

To become a participant of PACE of Northeast Indiana you must meet the following eligibility requirements:

55+ years old

Living in the PACE service area

Qualify for Nursing Home level of care

Be able to safely live in the community with the help of PACE services

For more information, visit www.pacenein.org.