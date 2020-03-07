New Byron Health facility nearing end of construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Byron Health Center is preparing to move locations for the first time in over 100 years.

It has been almost a year and a half since Byron Health Center broke ground on a new wellness campus at Lake Avenue and Beacon Street. Now, it is just a matter of weeks before they officially move into the facility. The new 14-acre Byron Wellness Community Campus was designed specifically for their clientele, many of whom have intellectual developmental disabilities.

That means large, homey community gathering areas and outside spaces that are safe for them to wander out in. It will be a big change from their current location at Lima and Carroll Rds, where they’ve been operating out of since 1916. The biggest change is that it will be easier for their residents to get around. As far as actually transferring their residents to the new property, they have been bringing people by to see the progress as it is and say people are just excited for the independence they will have when they move in.

“They’re going to be able to go outside whenever they chose to go outside because they won’t need a staff member to go outside with them,” said Byron CEO Deb Lambert. “We designed out outside space to be very safe for them. all of the bathrooms are handicap accessible so as long as they can safely transfer they’re going to be able to shower independently which is something they’re not able to do right now.”

Byron also has installed garage doors off of some common areas to make it so their residents who are confined to their beds can take part in community activities. The $38 million project is being partially funded by $12.5 million in New Market Tax Credits, the most ever awarded to a single project by the city of Fort Wayne. They are planning on moving into the new facility on May 2, 2020.