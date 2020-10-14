New business showroom holds ribbon cutting at The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cluster Inc., an area business, held a ribbon cutting for its new showroom Tuesday morning.

The office furniture dealer, audio visual and technology provider, and custom millwork solutions manufacturer has been in business for almost 40 years. Cluster Inc. has other showrooms in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Traverse City, Benton Harbor and Holland, Michigan.

The new showroom location can be found between Promenade Park and The Landing – inside the street level of the Superior Lofts building.

“We were looking for a space about a year in the making and we ended up here. And this is exactly who we are. A great open environment, open space where people can choose where they do their best work. [It has] integrated technology, conferencing, good collaboration work space and [it’s] just a space where people want to be,” said Todd Cluster, president and CEO of Cluster Inc.

The new location includes an inside mural by local Fort Wayne artist Matthew Plett.