New Bryon Health Center marks construction milestone

The final steel beam for the new Byron Health Center has been put in place. The health facility hosted the event Wednesday to celebrate the milestone at the 1661 Beacon Street location.

A Steel Topping Out Ceremony marks a major point in the process of a construction project. The beam is painted white and adorned with a small evergreen tree and American flag on opposite ends of the beam.

The tree in the steel trade signifies that construction has happened without loss of life or injuries. Americans have added the American flag to the beam as well, representing good luck for future occupants and the success of the project.

Bryon Health Center and its partners also signed the steel beam, making their mark on the building.

The $38 million project is being partially funded by $12.5 million in New Market Tax Credits, the most ever awarded to a single project by the city of Fort Wayne.

The new building, which will be situated on the southwest corner of the 14-acre Byron Wellness Community campus, will have 120 long-term / skilled care beds alongside the new Miller’s Place assisted living structure, which will provide 50 assisted living apartments.

The building is expected to be finished in February 2020. It is anticipated to open in April 2020.

Byron Health Center has been serving the long-term healthcare needs of Hoosiers for more than 160 years.