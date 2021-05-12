New brick-and-mortar Courageous Healing center to hold grand opening Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Courageous Healing is holding a grand opening of its brick-and-mortar healing center which “leverages a uniquely designed space, balancing warmth and boldness, to pair its clients with mental health services that are best-tailored to their needs.”

The company, which has been operating virtually for the past year, is celebrating the opening of its doors with an outdoor Parking Lot Party on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the new facility located at 2013 South Anthony Blvd. The event is open to the public and will feature food trucks, DJs, children’s activities, tours of the facility and more.

Courageous Healing was founded by entrepreneurs Aaron and Janell Lane and aims to re-present what “healing” looks like, work to decrease the stigma surrounding mental healthcare and provide access to high-quality mental healthcare for People of Color. The company said it is on a mission to transform the clinical nature of therapy services for marginalized communities. Its mission, team, location, and facility design are the key differences between Courageous Healing and other private practices in Fort Wayne.

“We recognize that we are healing individuals within families, and families, within communities, therefore our approach also focuses on community care,” said Janell Lane. “Not only is healing possible, it’s accessible, and not only is it accessible, but it is for us.”

The space will offer a variety of opportunities for the community to engage in therapeutic services, including individual, couples, family, and group therapy, in addition to massage therapy, art therapy, story-telling, restorative interventions and events in a safe setting.

With a physical location in Fort Wayne and virtual services offered across Indiana, Courageous Healing features:

Therapists who are culturally competent: Our team of six therapists of color are culturally responsive and have diverse disciplines and backgrounds. They will help clients heal and grow personally, vocationally, relationally, as well as helping them navigate depression, anxiety, grief, self-esteem, anger, stress, relationships and more.

Care that is trauma-informed: Our therapists are trained in some of the most efficient trauma-informed and evidence-based approaches in the country. That includes Rapid Resolution Therapy (RRT), Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP), Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing (EMDR), QPR Suicide Prevention and more.

In-person and online care: Clients will have the option to engage in teletherapy (online), in-person therapy services, or a combination of both with sensitivity to COVID-19 recommendations and protocols. Courageous Healing currently uses Zoom to conduct secure video sessions so clients can experience exceptional care from their homes.

Courageous Healing. The company offers therapy on a sliding fee scale for clients who are uninsured, underinsured, and who demonstrate financial need. Clients can qualify for discounts varying from 25% to 97% on their sessions. They also provide services for those insured by Signature Care, PHP, and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as the option to self-pay at full price for individual and group therapy.

At the grand opening, Neighborhood Health Clinic will be administering free COVID-19 vaccine doses from their mobile unit during the event. Those interested in receiving a vaccine must register in advance by calling 260-255-3514.

For questions or to book an appointment with Courageous Healing visit courageoushealing.org, call 260-255-3514 or email info@courageoushealing.org.