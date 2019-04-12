New brain treatment to help patients with opioid addiction Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Doctors are introducing a new non-invasive brain treatment that can help treat opioid addiction in Fort Wayne.

Doctors at Physical Medicine Consultants demonstrated the treatement using magnetic stimulation on Thursday. The treatment, called MindSET PrTMS, was developed by Dr. Kevin Murphy MD, a radiation oncologist in San Diego.

He says it is a drug-free way to treat addiction as well as symptoms associated with chronic depression, anxiety, concussion, PTSD, ADD/ADHD, chronic pain and other neurocognitive conditions.

The treatment uses a device that works by stimulating neurons to make them realign with the brain's electrical rhythmn. Patients typically come for treatment once or twice a day for a couple of months.

Dr. Murphy developed MindSET PrTMS after his son was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome which sparked his interest in neuron stimulation.

On Friday, Dr. Murphy will meet with the Fort Wayne Allen County Task Force for Opioid Strategic Planning to see what can be done to help patients in northeast Indiana.

"When we treat patients on opioid addiction, we see a reduction in their withdraw symptoms and many will stop and many will stop medicating themselves so a lot of it is a self medication thing and we see a lot of self medication go down," said Murphy.

The treatment is now available at Physical Medicine Consultants located on Engle Road. Fort Wayne is one of only teb centers offering this treatment.