New Bowen Center clinic opens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new Bowen Center location opened in Fort Wayne Tuesday.

The 61-year-old community mental health center provides primary health care to adults and children in the community no mater their ability to pay.

The new location is located at Rudisill Plaza,201 E. Rudisill Blvd, Suite #106.

“Where if your a family, you lost your job [or] you have any difficulties, you can come to one spot and all those social services are going to be in one place. that’s what were excited for this building to become. this is going to be the hub for, you need help, this is where you come,” said Robert Ryan, senior vice president of operations.

The goal of the clinic is to provide healthcare without a financial burden on patients.