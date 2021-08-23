New Blue Star Banners installed in Fort Wayne to honor actively deployed residents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne has announced that it installed four new Blue Star Banners on Thursday to honor and recognize City of Fort Wayne residents and City of Fort Wayne government employees who are actively deployed.

The following are being honored and recognized with the newly installed banners:

First Lieutenant Jessica Risher, U.S. Army

Corporal Matthew Anthony Magana, U.S. Army

Sergeant Zachary T. Madinksi, U.S. Army

Lance Corporal Tomas Vasquez, U.S. Marine Corps, also received a new banner due to his promotion.

Banners are displayed on light poles going east along West Jefferson Boulevard to Swinney Park, the city said.

The Blue Star Banner initiative started in May 2014 under the leadership of Mayor Tom Henry and has recognized more than 100 City of Fort Wayne residents and City government employees who have been actively deployed.

Family and friends of deployed military personnel are encouraged to complete an application at cityoffortwayne.org.