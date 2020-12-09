New billboard in Fort Wayne ask for answers 2 years after disappearance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne family is still looking for answers after the disappearance of their loved one two years ago.

Kevin Nguygen went missing after a night out at the Brass Rail bar. Twenty four months later there have been no breaks in this case.

Nguyen was kicked out of the Brass Rail after being involved in some type of altercation. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Shortly after his disappearance, Nguyen’s family purchased a billboard at the corner of Martin and Broadway to help find him. Tuesday a new billboard was put up to mark the two-year anniversary of his disappearance.

New this year is the name and number of the detective workings on Nguyen’s case. Also new is the words ‘I am still missing.’

Nguyen would have turned 27 in October. The family describes him as a loving and caring person.

“But I want to who every knows where Kevin is to understand that I don’t hold anymore hate just let me know where my grandson is,” said Kevin’s grandma Dee Campbell. “Whatever you can share just tells us. You can remain anonymous. We just want Kevin home.”

If you have any information on Nguyen you are asked to call Detective Scott Tegtmeyer at 260-452-8698.