New ‘big box retailer’ to take over Barnes & Noble space at Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — So when Barnes & Noble leaves Jefferson Pointe, what will fill the space?

Last week, Barnes & Noble announced it was leaving the outdoor shopping center and moving to the nearby Orchard Crossing Shopping Center off Thomas Road, near Target. The store will close in August and the new store will open in September.

Since the announcement, many have wondered what will become of the anchor space at Jefferson Pointe.

A spokesperson for Jefferson Pointe told WANE 15 on Thursday that a new tenant has been lined up.

“Barnes & Noble will be leaving the property and a new big box retailer will be taking over their space at Jefferson Pointe,” WANE 15 was told.

Unfortunately, that’s all we could get. Additional details are expected “in the coming weeks,” the representative said.