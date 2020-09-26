New basketball court dedicated to former officer

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday, the town of Decatur dedicated a new basketball court at the Rev Complex at Hanna Nuttman in honor of former Decatur Deputy Police Chief Charlie Cook.

Cook was an avid basketball player throughout his life, and some feel this is the perfect way to honor his life.

“He played in college, he played in the army, he played in church league, he coached kids, he loved basketball. He tried to play even when he shouldn’t, he kept breaking his ankle. He wanted to play and he loved it and when this came about it was just, it was him,” Stephanie Cook said.

Cook died in 2015 after serving as the city’s first Deputy Chief for 20 years. Prior to that, he worked for 22 year with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and was the first School Resource Officer for the county.