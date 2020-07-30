New Baby Box unveiled in Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) An unveiling and community blessing of a new Safe Haven Baby Box took place in Kendallville Thursday morning.

The Baby Box is located at the Kendallville Fire Station located at 304 E. North Street. It’s the 37th Baby Box installed in Indiana. Another Baby Box will be dedicated Friday in Auburn.

The Baby Boxes are a result of Indiana’s 2000 Safe Haven Law which allows people to anonymously surrender a healthy newborn without fear of prosecution at any fire station. Eight babies have been surrendered inside Safe Haven Baby Boxes, four of those in 2020. The boxes are equipped with an alarm system to notify staff inside the fire station and have heating and cooling features which activate as soon as the baby is placed inside. An outside lock is also activated.

According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, The footprint featured on the Safe Haven Baby Box is to honor the legacy of Baby Amelia who was abandoned at Eagle Creek Park in Indianapolis, Indiana on December 28, 2014. She was the last deceased infant found from illegal

abandonment in Indiana.