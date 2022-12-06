FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new baby box has been added in Fort Wayne at a fire station off Aboite Center Road.

A blessing took place Tuesday at Aboite Township Fire Department Station #2. The founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Monica Kelsey, spoke at the event, along with three others.

Baby boxes are named after the state’s Safe Haven law, which enables a person to give up a newborn anonymously and without fear of arrest or prosecution.

This baby box is the 93rd in Indiana and the 129th in the country. Find more locations online.