New Asian cuisine restaurant coming to downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new restaurant is coming to Fort Wayne. Saisaki offers “inspired Asian cuisine.”

It has a soft opening earlier this week, ahead of its grand opening in August.

The restaurant offers bento boxes, teriyaki chicken, salad, and of course, sushi. A limited menu is available for now.

The restaurant hopes to bring more food options to employees downtown.

Nor Purwando, owner of Saisaki, told WANE 15 downtown doesn’t have a sushi restaurant, so he wanted to bring one so people don’t have to leave downtown to get sushi.

Saisaki is located in the First Source Bank building on East Main Street in the former Park Place. You can learn more about the restaurant by clicking here.