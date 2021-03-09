New art exhibit opens at main branch of Allen Co. Public Library

Photo courtesy of the Allen County Public Library

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new exhibit has opened in the Krull Gallery, located in the Main Branch of the Allen County Public Library.

The 2021 Fort Wayne Artist Guild Member’s Show will run until May 7, the library announced.

Photo courtesy of the Allen County Public Library

The Gallery is open during the library’s business hours:

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 5 p.m.

For more information on the exhibit, please visit the Library’s website at www.acpl.info, email Ask@acpl.info or call 260-421-1200.

More information on Fort Wayne Artists Guild is available at www.fortwayneartistsguild.org.