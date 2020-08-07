New app lets Fort Wayne bicyclists get green lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne is testing a new app that will allow bicyclists to keep their rides going with more green lights.

The GiveMeGreen! app links to traffic signals through a smartphone. The technology senses when a cyclist is within 300 feet of an intersection, and it will send a signal to change the light to green.

“It doesn’t mean the light will be green when you get to the intersection, but it will be much sooner than if you rode over to the button and pushed it,” said Amy Hartzog, Program Manager of Greenways and Trails. “We believe the technology will improve the rider experience whether you’re on a leisurely ride or your daily commute.”

The city is looking for bicyclists to download and use the app, then provide feedback. The technology is currently at intersections around the city.

“We are trying this as a test project, and we need cyclists to try it out and give us feedback,” said Brent Spindler, Director of Traffic Operations. “We think it’s going to work well, especially when a bike comes to an intersection with little traffic.”

Riders can take advantage of GiveMeGreen! at the following locations:

West Jefferson Boulevard/Freeman Street

Ardmore Avenue/Taylor Street

Engle Road/Statesmans Way

West Jefferson/Lutheran Hospital

Franke Park Drive/Wells Street

Aboite Center Road/Homestead Road

Hanna Street/Oxford Street

Hanna Street/Creighton Avenue

Hanna Street/Pontiac Street

Those who utilize the app can provide feedback at greenways@cityoffortwayne.org.

Fort Wayne is the second test city for the app, which was developed by Sensys Networks. The first test market was Santa Clarita, California.

You can download the GiveMeGreen! app on the App Store or on Google Play.