New app increases tips for Crime Stoppers; how it works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new app is helping crime stoppers gather tips for crime in Allen County. The app is free for users and easy to use. The app was launched at the end of January and has helped to increase the number of tips that have been sent in.

Tips can be send in through the app or through the website. The tips are completely anonymous and no information is needed from the person submitting a tip. The app allows for pictures and videos to be added to the tip that is sent in.

To download the app, search P3 in the app store and find the blue icon.

A chat feature is also on the app for more information to be asked if needed.