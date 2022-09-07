A local developer plans on building a total of 78 apartment units on two different land parcels in Fort Wayne, one on Washington Center Road and Homewood Drive, and the other at 718 Fernwood Ave. Both are on the city’s north side.

Revolver LLC, with Joe Gabet as the contact person, is planning on building Homewood Apartments on 5.45 acres. There will be 30 units with 40 parking spaces, according to documents filed with the Department of Planning. Kellie Kline is the owner of both projects.

On 3.79 acres on Fernwood, off North Clinton Street and south of the North Clinton Kroger, the developer is planning to build Fernwood Avenue Apartments. Plans calls for 48 apartments with 61 parking spaces and three handicapped spaces, documents show.

On this parcel of land on Washington Center Road and Homewood Avenue, a developer plans to build 30 apartments.

Both properties are zoned for Limited Industrial where multi-family is a permitted use, Gabet said Wednesday. The application will publicly go before the plan commission on Oct. 10, according to Nathan Schall, associate planner.

Gabet said construction plans are in the preliminary process, as well as any discussion on what rent might be for the units.