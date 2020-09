FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new digital antenna has been installed atop the WANE 15 transmission tower, which will send a stronger signal to homes around the area.

Related Content New antenna allows for better signal at WANE 15

A crew raised the new antenna to the top of the 775 tower early Tuesday. With the antenna now in place, crews will connect it, test it and get it on the air in the coming days.

The new antenna will allow the WANE 15 signal to reach about 20 miles farther and into more low lying areas.