New antenna allows for better signal at WANE 15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is undergoing changes that might impact your signal this week due to the installation of a new antenna.

The new antenna is being installed to help gain better coverage for the viewing area.

The previous antenna was installed in 2005 when HD-TV was first on the rise. It was mounted to the side of the tower in the backyard of the news station which caused signal problems.

In October 2019, the governor mandated WANE 15 to change channels, which required a temporary antenna to be added before switching to a permanent one.

The new antenna is bulkier, so bracing needed to be added to the top of the tower in addition to the antenna.

The permanent antenna is scheduled to be lifted in place on Thursday.

Once the antenna is in place, crews will connect it, test it, and get it on the air by the weekend. The better signal means coverage will be able to reach about 20 miles farther and into more low lying areas.