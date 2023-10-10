ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — As the Allen County Public Library (ACPL) plans to launch a system upgrade on Halloween, library users will have to make a few temporary changes until the new system is up and running.

From Oct. 17 to Oct. 31, users must have a physical library card to check out materials, and library cards cannot be updated or renewed during that stretch.

For those who do not carry a physical library card, the ACPL suggested taking a screenshot of their mobile app barcode, which can be used as a substitute until the new system has been implemented.

The ACPL also plans to close all branches Oct. 30 so staff can receive training on the new system.

According to the ACPL, the system upgrade will make browsing the ACPL catalog and finding new materials easier while creating a modern interface for the library’s website and app.

Although the new system will go live Oct. 31, new physical materials will not be available to check out until around Nov. 15 since the ACPL has not been able to add new materials to its catalog since Sept. 21.

Anyone with questions regarding the new system can contact ACPL staff or find more information on the library’s website.