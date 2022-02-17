FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new jail for Allen County is moving one step closer to reality with a public meeting scheduled next Friday, Feb. 25, by the Allen County Commissioners. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at Citizens Square downtown.

The 40-year-old existing jail, sitting on prime downtown real estate at Clinton and West Superior streets, is no longer viable, Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux has said. A study on the entire criminal justice system by Elevatus Architecture included a report on the jail.

The report was released to the media last fall, broadly outlining a modern jail complex. The jail itself would be built on a POD system of one to two stories where inmates wouldn’t be able to flood the toilets or send threats and drug packets through old plumbing.

Plus, there’s a class action lawsuit filed by the ACLU, claiming the facility is “chronically and seriously overcrowded.” Thursday, the day the meeting was announced by Kyle Kerley, president of the Allen County Council, the jail population was at 800 inmates, nearly 60 more than the 741 the jail legally is supposed to accommodate. At times, the population approaches 900, Gladieux has said.

Nelson Peters, commissioners’ president, said the public meeting is “one of the steps that is statutorily necessary if a new jail were to be considered.”

The meeting will most likely call for a feasibility study to see what can be done to the existing jail or whether to build a new one, Kerley said after the council meeting.

“No decisions have been made on locations or what we’re going to do,” Kerley said. That’s part of the reason of doing a feasibility study. Unfortunately, this is not going to be a quick process. Some of the estimates we’ve been given so far have given time ranges (from) completely expedited – three to five years on the short end – to potentially seven to 10 years on the long end.”

A combination of factors pushed the county to explore a new jail option, Kerley said.

“The current jail we have is 40 plus years old. It’s designed in a way that’s not efficient,” Kerley said. “Besides the lawsuit, we’ve seen increasing numbers of (jail) population. We’ve been running at our max or over our max for quite some time so all those factors just kind of add up. It’s time to look at what we need to do to serve this community , not only in the next five to 10 years, but the next 30 to 40 years.”