New Allen County council, commissioners district lines approved

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County has grown, and as a result, certain county districts need balanced.

The Allen County commissioners during a short legislative meeting Thursday morning passed an ordinance to amend district lines for the County Council and the commissioners based on the 2020 census.

That census showed Allen County has grown by some 30,000 residents in the last 10 years. Most of that growth happened in the northwest part of the county.

That made certain county districts unbalanced, the commissioners learned.

To rebalance districts, County Council District 1 and 2 grew, and District 3 shrunk. District 4 was unchanged.

Commissioner District 1 grew, while Districts 2 and 3 shrunk.

County-level redistricting is required by the state every 10 years based on the results of the latest U.S. Census. The county commissioners have the authority to redistrict their own districts and the county council.

Commissioner Nelson Peters said the commissioners were asked whether they considered future growth when redistricting.

“I don’t know how you can,” he said, explaining that’s why the districts are redrawn each 10 years.

Commissioner Therese Brown said she expects “a lot of dynamic” in the county districts between now and the next census. She said the lines as drawn were “wonderful.”

The changes will become effective Saturday – Jan. 1, 2022. Residents impacted will be contacted by the Election Board, the commissioners said.