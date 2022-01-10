New Allen County building commissioner named

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County has a new Building Department chief.

The Allen County commissioners on Monday announced that George Smith has been chosen as the county’s new building commissioner.

Smith had been serving as interim commissioner since the death of John Caywood last October. Caywood had been building commissioner since August 1, 2016.

Smith was the assistant building commissioner for the past three years. Prior to that, he spent more than eight years as an electrical inspector for the building department.

“I want to thank our county commissioners for the opportunity to serve Allen County as building commissioner,” Smith said. “I look forward to working with all individuals involved in the construction industry to ensure that all of Allen County is a safe place for our families, citizens and visitors. We are growing exponentially and I am excited about our future.”

Smith has been involved in the construction industry for more than 35 years, starting as an electrical apprentice in 1986. He is a multiple license holder, including being a licensed commercial contractor. His experience in the industry and as a business owner has helped him understand the needs that present themselves in the building department on a daily basis.

“George has the private and public sector experience that is essential to meeting the challenges and demands of managing a building department in a rapidly growing community,” the county commissioners stated. “With Allen County reaching $2 billion in building construction value for the first time last year, we look forward to his leadership in this role at this important time.”