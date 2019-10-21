New all-age entertainment, art venue opening in downtown Fort Wayne

The Muse On Main is a new entertainment and art venue near downtown Fort Wayne. (WANE)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An all-age entertainment and art venue is opening its doors on Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Muse On Main, located at 1332 West Main Street, will host a four-night grand opening starting Friday, October 25 through October 28.

Pictured is a mural on the side of the The Muse on Main’s building. (WANE)

Friday’s and Saturday’s events will feature groups such as Nifty Skullet, Rehab After Party, The Scratch n’ Sniffs, The Paper Heart, and more. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with a cover of $8 per person.

Sunday and Monday feature an Arts and Crafts Market from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. from local regional artists. The events are free to attend.

For more information, visit www.themuseonmain.com or call (260) 999-4108.