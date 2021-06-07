New acting US Attorney named for northern Indiana federal court

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) — The United States Attorney’s Office has named a new acting United State Attorney to serve the Northern District of Northern Indiana.

Tina L. Nommay replaces Gary T. Bell, who has resigned to take a position as the Clerk of Court for the Northern District of Indiana. Bell replaced Thomas L. Kirsch, who resigned in December 2020.

“I will continue the District’s long tradition of seeking justice and protecting the citizens of the Northern District of Indiana by prosecuting those individuals who violate federal law,” said Nommay. “My office will continue to promote public safety throughout Northern Indiana by coordinating our efforts with federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies, local prosecutors, along with civic and community groups.”

Nommay will serve as Acting United States Attorney until the U.S. Senate confirms a nominee to serve as permanent United States Attorney.

BACKGROUND:

Nommay has been an Assistant United States Attorney in the Fort Wayne Division since 1989, when she started her career in the civil division. In 1992, Ms. Nommay transitioned to the criminal division, where, as an AUSA, she prosecuted a wide range of criminal cases. In 2012 she was promoted and served as the Fort Wayne Division’s Branch Chief. In that role, she supervised and mentored AUSAs while personally being involved in a series of complex white collar, gun, drug and violent crime cases. In October 2020, Ms. Nommay was promoted to Chief of the Criminal Division where she oversees the work of over 30 AUSAs from the Hammond, South Bend and Fort Wayne divisions. Most recently she was also named FAUSA. Prior to her employment in this Office, Ms. Nommay was a Judicial Law Clerk in the Hammond Division of the Northern District of Indiana for two years.

Tina earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philosophy from Michigan State University in June 1984, and her law degree (Juris Doctor) from Valparaiso University School of Law in May 1987. Over her career, she earned a number of law enforcement awards and recognition. She is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.