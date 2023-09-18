Photo taken at the site of the Huntertown Fire Department’s second station in December 2022

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday a ribbon is set to be cut, officially opening the new Hunterown Fire Station.

The new 9,864 square foot station is set for 14077 Tonkel Road in Fort Wayne but will serve northeast Fort Wayne and Huntertown.

According to a press release from the Hagerman Group, who managed the construction, the fire station will provide “much needed fire fighting and emergency services for our growing community.”

The station features living quarters, locker rooms, kitchen and dining areas, two emergency vehicle garages, and an exercise room.

The $4 million project also includes a Safe Haven Baby Box, a feature several other fire stations have in northeast Indiana where babies can safely be surrendered.