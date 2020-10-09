Take a video tour of new 1.2 million home open to public Saturday and Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A $1.2 million home will be on display and open to the public this weekend and WANE 15 is providing your first look.

Granite Ridge Builders is holding a free and public open house to debut two brand new model homes.

The event will be held this Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5. The event is to give families an opportunity to have a fun day while gathering inspiration for their homes.

“Hopefully in a couple of years this will be one family’s dream home but we’d love to inspire hundred’s of families in the meantime to pick pieces and parts together to really create their home in on of our subdivision, one of your pieces of ground or acreage,” Kayla Hoffman, Interior Designer at Granite Ridge Builders said.

Saturday’s event will offer several food trucks and a chance for people to enter to win door prize giveaway.

Take a tour:

To learn more about the house click here.

The homes are located in the new Tullymore Run subdivision which is the former Cedar Creek Golf Club in Leo.

The second house on display is located at 18061 Tullymore Lane. To learn more about the house click here