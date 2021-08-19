New 1/2 mile colorful walking path installed in SE Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new half mile walking path has been installed in southeast Fort Wayne in the Mount Vernon Park (MVP) Neighborhood. On Saturday Bridge of Grace and the MVP neighborhood association will welcome residents to the path.

The path was created by Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center, the Mount Vernon Park Neighborhood Association, the City of Fort Wayne and Purdue Fort Wayne’s Active Transportation Coalition to make the neighborhood more walkable, Bridge of Grace said.

Seven colorful crosswalks including five crosswalk murals designed by local muralist Matthew Plett, and – 30 sidewalk decals that mark out the path. (Photos courtesy of Bridge of Grace)

The walking loop features colorful decals, crosswalks and sections of freshly installed sidewalk. Crosswalk murals were designed by area artist/muralist Matthew Plett.

“Installing crosswalk murals and improving sidewalks will not only make our neighborhood more beautiful, but also help to improve the health of our community’s residents,” said Réna Bradley, Bridge of Grace’s Community Development Director.

According to a study published by the American Institute of Architects, “people who live in communities with [passable] sidewalks on most streets are 47% more likely to get moderate-to-vigorous physical activity at least five days a week for at least 30 minutes each day compared to residents of neighborhoods with sidewalks on few or no streets.”

In the spring, Bridge of Grace said healthcare providers from Parkview Health plan to join the Bridge of Grace and MVP Neighborhood Association teams to launch a local chapter of Walk with a Doc. During the bi-weekly event, healthcare providers will walk with MVP residents and provide a 10–15-minute talk about a health topic of their choosing.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact 260-744-4446 x103 or email rbradley@bridgeofgracecmc.org.