FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nearly 40 restaurants and bars in Fort Wayne now have coasters with resources for survivors of abuse, just in time for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

One in three women experience domestic violence, according to the 2020 Allen County Women & Girls Study conducted by the Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne.

Women’s Fund launched the coaster initiative that will last through October and aims to connect survivors with resources and support for all those affected by domestic and sexual violence. Each coaster has a QR code that takes visitors to the resource page of No Matter What, an organization that supports survivors of sexual violence.

A total of over 16,000 coasters are being delivered to those businesses throughout the month. A spokesperson for the Women’s Fund told WANE 15 they intend to reach even more locations in the future.

In 2022, the Women’s Fund passed out 1,000 stickers across 140 restrooms in the county with the QR code for the launch of No Matter What.