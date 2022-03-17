FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Some Fort Wayne residents got an early jump on St., Patrick’s Day celebrations; another sign that things are truly getting back to normal after years of COVID-19 pandemic disruptions.

One of the spots taking advantage of the return to normalcy was O’Sullivan’s where the doors opened at 7 a.m.

The bar was quickly lined with patrons. The first person through the door was Aiden Council, who has had that distinction for many years. He talked about what it means.

O’Sullivan’s, famous for the rowdiness and large crowds on St. Patrick’s Day for the past 43 years, had the bar stools removed last year and required people to wear masks while not seated. There was no tent, and the number of people allowed in the bar at a time was extremely restricted.

