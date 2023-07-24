BERNE, Ind. (WANE) — In 1919, many significant events in U.S. and world history took place, such as the signing of the Treaty of Versailles and the start of the “Curse of the Bambino” when the Boston Red Sox sold Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees.

Although he would have been just a baby when those events happened, Berne resident “George” has technically been alive to see it all.

On Monday, George celebrated his 104th birthday with friends and family at Swiss Village Retirement Community in Berne.

“This is a monumental occasion,” said Lauretta Zurcher, George’s daughter.

Zurcher said George is the oldest of four brothers, served in World War II after being drafted, and had been living in Indiana for over 40 years.

“I never knew I would be 104,” George said.

In addition to cookies and balloons, George also received a large stack of letters from people for his birthday.