‘Never forget what happened on that day’: Remembering 9/11 in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the 19th anniversary of the day that shook America, residents of Fort Wayne gather around the city to remember the lives that were lost in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Friday morning’s memorial service at the Law Enforcement/Firefighter Memorial of Allen County featured a prayer to honor the lives lost on 9/11. A special poem was also read by members of the Young Professionals Network, who placed roses at the base of the memorial.

During the memorial service, people placed flags in the grass around the memorial site.

The Young Professionals Network placed roses at the base of the memorial at the Law Enforcement/Firefighter Memorial of Allen County on Sept. 11, 2020.

In attendance was retired New York City Firefighter, Hank Molle, who was working in Manhattan, NY the morning of Sept. 11.

“I said goodbye to everybody. Wished them a good day, and that’s the last I saw of them,” Molle said. “They all got killed.”

A total of 19 firefighters from his firehouse lost their lives that day.

Hear Molle’s fill interview:

The service continued and paid tribute to two Fort Wayne Police Officers, David A. Tinsley and Sgt. Kenneth W. Hayden, both who lost their lives in the line of duty unrelated to the Sept. 11 attacks. They were remembered with the sounds of “Amazing Grace” played on bagpipes.

Another 9/11 memorial event is taking place this evening at Promenade Park Friday evening. Team Red, White, and Blue are participating in a flag relay to see how many laps they can do around the park between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.