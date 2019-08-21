Nestle cutting nearly 70 jobs at Fort Wayne ice cream facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Nestle has issued a WARN notice notifying the Indiana Department of Workforce Development that it will be cutting 69 jobs at its Edy’s Grand ice cream manufacturing and distribution facility located on Wells Street in Fort Wayne.

The company announced in May it would be getting rid of its Direct-Store-Delivery network in favor of a warehouse model to further grow its ice cream and pizza business. Nestle indicated eight company owned frozen distribution centers and frozen inventory transfer points would be closed.

The terminations are expected to begin in October and be completed by the end of the year according to the WARN notice.