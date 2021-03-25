Neighbors irked as misinformation spreads at meeting over proposed expansion at Huntington property

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over the past few months neighbors and those driving on North Rangeline Road in Huntington County have noticed a change to the Izaak Walton League of Huntington land. Work has recently started to clean the wooded property in the hopes of bringing more members. But the work has raised concerns for neighbors.

In March, the Izaak Walton League of Huntington opened their meeting to the public in hopes of ‘clearing’ the air and showcasing their plans for the chapter’s property. WANE 15 was the only media invited to the meeting.

Weeks after the meeting WANE 15 caught up with the chapter and neighbors to see if a resolution was found and what’s next for the property.

Izaak Walton League of America

The Izaak Walton League of America is a non-profit conservation organization whose main mission is to protect outdoor America across the country. The organization consist of hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts who spend their time and money to sustainably use of our country’s natural resources.

There are currently more than 200 chapters across the country. Each chapter owns land which they preserve for members to use. Some chapters offer hiking trails, fishing ponds, and shooting sport facilities. Others organize stream clean-ups, youth programs, and conservation education.

Huntington’s chapter has been around since the 1930s. The chapter is located in the 400 block of Hauenstein Road, just outside of Huntington city limits. The shooting range was added in the 1950s.

Members of the Izaak Walton have to be voted in and approved by the board. Once approved, they can use the chapter’s land during set hours. Non-members are not allowed to be on the property unless accompanied by a member or if they are renting out a building for a wedding or event.

In recent years, the chapter has obtained new management, including a new president and range master. League President Sam Zahm said he has started to clean up fallen and dead trees in the woods, has kept the grass mowed and is working to fix and update the chapter’s building(s). In the future, Zahm wants to make the range safer by putting up higher berms to help stop bullets and improve parking, he said.

According to the board, poor leadership is to blame for the shape the grounds are in. It’s also the reason the membership of the chapter is smaller than in years past, members said.

On Thursday, during the meeting with Izaac Walton officials and the public, the chapter had 34 paying members. However, not all of them were active.

Indiana Firearms Training LLC

Indiana Firearms Training LLC was first founded in 2009 by Bob Aldridge. The company was sold to John Michaels in 2018.

The company teaches basic, practical and tactical classes and skills on how to properly handle a gun. Classes are held in Fort Wayne and in Huntington at the Izaak Walton League. Classes have been taught at the League’s shooting range since 2019.

Michaels became a member of the chapter and was eventually elected range master of the shooting range. At this time he teaches two classes every Saturday.

In 2020, Michaels put in an application for a special exception to the Huntington County Board of Zoning Appeals. His request was to put a commercial firearms safety instruction on his property, which would include an outdoor shooting range.

Michaels’ property is on North Rangeline Road, less than a mile south of the Izaac Walton. Neighbors spoke with WANE 15 and said they were worried about the safety of the range, the noise and their property value.

The board voted to separate Michaels’ request into two parts, unanimously passing his request to put a commercial firearm safety instruction business with a classroom but denied the request to have backstops for the outdoor shooting range.

Location

The Izaac Walton League of Huntington is located west of the city limits, at the intersection of Hauenstein Road and North Rangeline Road. Though the chapter owns several acres of land, some of the surrounding properties are home to residential homes. Those homes were not built when the chapter was founded.

The league is less than a mile away from range master Michaels’ home. During the Huntington County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, neighbors argued that they didn’t need two gun ranges in the neighborhood.

Meeting over ‘expansion’

More than 40 neighbors, community leaders and members of the league attended a question-and-answer meeting about the proposed expansion of the property. The meeting was held by the Izaac Walton state reprehensive, Keith Halper, to “help clear up confusion.”

According to the league president, the chapter was looking into moving a parking lot and possibility making it a hard surface, like concrete or asphalt. If they were to make the parking lot a hard surface, they would need a permit from the county.

However, many neighbors that attended the meeting believed that the chapter was expanding more than just parking. Many were also worried about increase membership would bring more noise from the range. Several were upset that the range was being used by Michaels. The overall concern from neighbors was safety.

“How come there are no berms to cut down the sound?” one neighbor asked during the meeting. “We have people trespassing, mushroom hunters with no permits. You don’t have to live next to it.”

“If we are going to have a business and you say you’re a not-for-profit but if you are renting it (shooting range out) you are clearly making money,” another woman said.

During the meeting, president Sam Zahm said that there are no plans to add to or expand the gun range. However, as the chapter makes improvements to the grounds and buildings, he stated that membership could increase.

“I don’t want a thousand rounds going off every hour. We deserve some quiet,” another neighbor said.

Neighbors suggested the chapter should build an indoor shooting range – and some even offered to pay to help put up a facility. However, the league said that adding such a range would be “too expensive.”

Toward the end, some neighbors left with more questions than answers. Others felt that the situation was at an impasse. However, some felt more comfortable knowing what was happening.

“This is a first for me,” Izaac Walton state reprehensive Keith Halper said. “I’ve never had to deal with misinformation. I’ve never seen some of the things from neighbors and people. This is about an expansion of use. We have good people here. We do have shooting ranges but it’s always safe.”

What’s Next for the neighborhood

Weeks after the meeting, WANE 15 spoke with chapter leaders to talk about what’s next for the chapter.

Since the meeting, the chapter says they have continued to clean up and work on the property. Some of the neighbors have also joined the chapter and have started helping.

WANE 15 reached out to some of the neighbors who attended the meeting. Depending on which neighbor we talked to, we got a different answer. Some neighbors felt indifferent, saying they were going to sit back and see if the chapter does what they promised.

Other neighbors were still upset with the increased use of the range, saying if its a private organization it shouldn’t be used or rent out to a business like the Indiana Firearms Training LLC. A group of neighbors has hired an attorney in case the chapter does expand the shooting range.

Leaders of the Izaac Walton say they will continue to work with neighbors to help come up with a solution. Some of the neighbors added they are hoping to raise money to buy the property.