Neighbors hope their Lima Road stoplight never changes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “It’s impossible to turn left on Lima without the light,” Jeff Chapman says, speaking for many neighbors on Rabus Drive about the stoplight that the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) plans to remove.

The light is at the north end of White Swan Plaza where Rabus Drive and Cremer Avenue, both only blocks long, intersect with Lima Road. INDOT announced it will add a new stoplight one block north at Till Road, which has through traffic and development on both sides.

“What’s really upsetting is we found out about it from WANE-TV. I guess INDOT didn’t want public input. They just made a decision,” Chapman said.

“We’ve had inquiries about a traffic signal at Till and we’ve done those studies that show it’s really not needed at the Rabus/Cremer intersection,” says Hunter Petroviak, Public Relations Director for INDOT NE District. “It actually could be helpful for drivers at that Till intersection.”

Chapman added that doesn’t mind the idea of a light at Till Road.

“Go ahead and put a light there. I don’t see a reason to remove this one though. I mean, it can’t be because it’s too close together. If you go up north you’ll see Walmart – it’s a throw away from DuPont Road, so I don’t think that should be an issue,” Chapman said.

Petroviak says INDOT wants to remove the Rabus light “because you literally go one block and have another stoplight to potentially get stuck by. Realistically where we’re going to place that traffic signal is the best for the flow of Lima and for those who are going to be using Till Road, as well.”

INDOT welcomes public feedback at INDOT4U.com or by calling toll-free 855-463-6848.

The project is scheduled to finish by mid-August..